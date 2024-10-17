Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Valmiki Temple In Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen praying at the Valmiki temple.

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg here on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

Saint Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

In pictures of Gandhi's visit shared by the Congress on its social media handles, he was seen praying at the Valmiki temple.

He was also seen visiting a room on the temple premises where Mahatma Gandhi had lived for over 200 days.