Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Know About Mahatma Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: Mahatma Gandhi started Salt Satyagraha on March 12, 1930

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi tomorrow. Events and campaigns have been organized across the country for Gandhi Jayanti, to pay homage to the man who gave the world the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence. On Gandhi Jayanti it is important that we try to follow it and encourage each other to understand his ideals. In a world ridden with hatred and violence, Mahatma Gandhi's ideals are of great significance now. "Ahimsa is meant for the brave, never for the cowardly," Mahatma Gandhi said. During India's freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi's call for Quit India Movement or the famous Salt Satyagraha, were all based on non-violence.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Know all about the Salt Satyagraha

Mahatma Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha or the famous Dandi March was part of the civil disobedience movement to protest British rule in India.

Britain's Salt Act of 1882 did not allow Indians to collect, make or sell salt. Indians were forced to buy salt from the colonial rulers, who exercised monopoly over salt.

The British also charged a hefty salt tax and millions of poor people in the country suffered.

On March 2, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi wrote to the Viceroy, Lord Irwin, that along with his volunteers, he would break the salt law.

The entire country was excited over the call for Salt Satyagraha. On March 12, 1930 Mahatma Gandhi started his march to Dandi with 78 volunteers.

During the march, thousands followed Mahatma Gandhi from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, a village on the coast of the Arabian Sea, around 240 miles away.

Gandhiji and his volunteers stopped along the way to talk to people and explain to them on the need for salt reform.

The world watched as Mahatma Gandhi marched for 24 days. The number of people grew with each passing day; thousands of people joined him - men women and children.

The Dandi March ended on April 5. Gandhiji and few of his followers walked to the sea-shore and broke the salt law by picking up salt.

Mahatma Gandhi advised people to ignore the British law and manufacture salt openly, and prepare for resisting police action in a non-violent manner.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: What Mahatma Gandhi said on the eve of Salt Satyagraha