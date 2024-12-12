Historic Garland Worn By Gandhi-<i>ji</i> At Dandi March Goes Unsold At UK Auction

A unique and historic tinselled garland presented to Mahatma Gandhi during the iconic Dandi March in 1930 failed to meet its guide price at a recent UK auction. The garland, which was worn by Gandhi-ji during the Salt March, was expected to fetch between GBP 20-30,000 but remains open for bids.

"I am very surprised that the 'Gandhi Garland' did not find a home on the day of the auction," said Kristina Sanne, Head of Sale at the auction house specialising in fine arts and antiques.

"That said, we have had quite a lot of interest since the sale and hope to sell it to the highest bidder. It deserves a great home," she said.

The garland is a significant piece of Indian history, composed of a large teardrop-shaped medallion of pink cloth backed on card, applied with silver and gold thread and sequins. It is edged with gold tinsel and features four smaller rectangular medallions and two triangular medallions similarly decorated.

The garland was presented to Gandhi-ji by Nanduben Kanuga, the wife of Dr Balvantrai N Kanuga, Gandhi-ji's personal physician. It has remained in the Kanuga family collection until now.

While the Gandhi-ji garland failed to sell, other highlight lots in the auction attracted fierce bidding. A fine illustration from a Bhagavata Purana series from Punjab sold for GBP 27,700, exceeding its estimate. A group of six Rajput Equestrian Portraits from Rajasthan fetched GBP 20,160, and an album of Kalighat Paintings sold for GBP 21,420.

According to Kristina Sanne, Head of Sale at the auction house, the Indian Art section saw frantic bidding throughout, with over 90% of lots sold. This demonstrates the continued buoyancy of the Indian Art market.

