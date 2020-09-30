Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 20 Quotes Of Mahatma Gandhi That Inspire Us

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 images: Mahatma Gandhi's quotes inspire people across generations

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary on October 2 reminds the world of the timelessness of his ideals. Whether it was his "do or die" call before Quit India Movement or "Ahimsa is the highest duty" - Gandhi Jayanti is the perfect opportunity to look within and imbibe his philosophy. Mahatma Gandhi is alive through his philosophy both at the national and international stage. On Gandhi Jayanti, the country renews its commitment to peace and harmony. India's freedom struggle was not merely a political movement, but also a call for social and cultural awakening.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Quotes of Mahatma Gandhi that inspire us