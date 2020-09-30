Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 20 Quotes Of Mahatma Gandhi That Inspire Us

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary on October 2 reminds the world of the timelessness of his ideals. Whether it was his "do or die" call before Quit India Movement or "Ahimsa is the highest duty" - Gandhi Jayanti is the perfect opportunity to look within and imbibe his philosophy. Mahatma Gandhi is alive through his philosophy both at the national and international stage. On Gandhi Jayanti, the country renews its commitment to peace and harmony. India's freedom struggle was not merely a political movement, but also a call for social and cultural awakening.
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Quotes of Mahatma Gandhi that inspire us
- "My patriotism is not an exclusive thing. It is all embracing and I should reject that patriotism which sought to mount upon the distress or exploitation of other nationalities"
- "Truth is like a vast tree which yields more and more fruit the more you nurture it"
- "Truth alone will endure, the rest will swept away before the tide of time"
- "Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war of the knife between different ideas"
- "Unity among the different races and the different communities belonging to different religions of India is indispensable to the birth of national life"
- "Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as possible from violence"
- "Here is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is: 'Do or Die'. We shall either free India or die in the attempt; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery"
- "In Satyagraha, there is no place for fraud or falsehood, or any kind of untruth. Fraud and untruth today are stalking the world. I cannot be a helpless witness to such a situation."
- "A non-violent soldier of freedom will covet nothing for himself, he fights only for the freedom of his country."
- "Death is at any time blessed, but it is twice blessed for a warrior who dies for his cause, that is, truth. Death is no fiend, he is the truest of friends. He delivers us from agony"
- "Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats"
- "Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong"
- "Freedom of a nation cannot be won by solitary acts of heroism though they may be of the true type..."
- "Be the change that you want to see in the world'
- "Ours is not a drive for power, but purely a nonviolent fight for India's independence."
- "You have to stand against the whole world although you may have to stand alone. You have to stare in the face the whole world although the world may look at you with bloodshot eyes. Do not fear. Trust the little voice residing within your heart."
- "Forsake friends, wife and all; but testify to that for which you have lived and for which you have to die. I want to live my full span of life. And for me I put my span of life at 120 years. By that time India will be free, the world will be free."
- "I am not going to be satisfied with anything short of complete freedom..."
- "Let every Indian consider himself to be a free man"
- "Everybody will be his own master. It is to join a struggle for such democracy that I invite you today. Once you realize this you will forget the differences between the Hindus and Muslims, and think of yourselves as Indians only, engaged in the common struggle for independence"