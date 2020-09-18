World Peace Day 2020: 10 Quotes Of Mahatma Gandhi To Remember

International Day of Peace Image: World Peace Day is observed on September 21 every year

International Day of Peace 2020: Being the country of Mahatma Gandhi, India has a huge legacy of contributing to world peace. In a world troubled with conflict, a day dedicated to peace reminds us of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of Ahimsa or non-violence. International Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21. It is a United Nations-designated day, established in 1981. In 2001, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to call for "non-violence and cease-fire" on world peace day. The UN encourages countries to observe the day by adhering to "24 hours of non-violence".

The theme for International Day of Peace 2020 is "Shaping Peace Together." The world body encourages people to "celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the (COVID-19) pandemic." The pandemic has emerged as a common enemy of the world today.

International Day of Peace 2020: 10 quotes of Mahatma Gandhi to remember