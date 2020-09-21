International Day Of Peace 2020: Know Why Dove Is A Symbol Of Peace

International Day of Peace Image: Dove a commonly used as a symbol of peace

International Day of Peace 2020: World Peace Day is observed every year on September 21. A United Nations-designated day, it was first established in 1981. On International Day of Peace, the world body encourages countries to observe the day by adhering to "24 hours of non-violence". In 2001, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to call for "non-violence and cease-fire" on world peace day.

International Day of Peace 2020: Theme and significance

"Shaping Peace Together" is the theme for world peace day this year. The United Nations encourages people to "celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the (COVID-19) pandemic." The pandemic has emerged as a common enemy of the world today. "COVID-19 has reminded us that we are all interconnected and need to work together to overcome global challenges."

#COVID19 has reminded us that we are all interconnected and need to work together to overcome global challenges.



On Monday's #PeaceDay & every day, join us in spreading compassion, kindness & hope in the face of the #coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/5o8H3fWN5zpic.twitter.com/TuIT0Aol6j — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2020

Let music for peace

Be the paradigm,

For peace means to change

At the right time.



Ahead of next week's #UNGA, W.H. Auden's “Hymn to the United Nations” expresses the power of hope for a better future. https://t.co/xWc4QNQQ6lpic.twitter.com/hH3oc5Rs89 — United Nations (@UN) September 21, 2020

International Day of Peace 2020: Why is dove the symbol of peace

Different countries and cultures have their own symbols of peace but a few are used commonly across the world like the dove and olive leaf. Legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's 'Dove of Peace', was first chosen as the emblem for the First International Peace Conference in Paris in 1949. According to pablopicasso.org, "it was a traditional, realistic picture of a pigeon which had been given to him by his great friend and rival, the French artist Henri Matisse. Picasso later developed this image into a simple, graphic line drawing that is one of the world's most recognizable symbols of peace".

In Greek mythology, dove was used as a symbol of love and the renewal of life. It is said that the early Christians also used a dove to portray baptism. In the Bible, legend says, Noah sent a dove when the flood waters receded. The bird came back with an olive leaf, to show that the Biblical flood was over and that life had returned to Earth. Many Western countries also use olive branch as a symbol of peace. The Greeks believed that an olive branch meant abundance and drove evil away.