"Defining Chapter In India's Freedom": PM Modi On Dandi March Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi had launched the Dandi march on this day from his Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi to protest the British tax on salt.

Read Time: 1 min
"Defining Chapter In India's Freedom": PM Modi On Dandi March Anniversary
The march is considered a seminal turn in India's Independence movement.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the participants of the Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930, describing it as a defining chapter in India's freedom struggle.

Gandhi had launched the march on this day from his Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi to protest the British tax on salt.

"Today, we pay homage to all those who participated in the historic Dandi March, a defining chapter in India's freedom struggle. Led by Mahatma Gandhi, this March ignited a nationwide movement for self-reliance and independence," Modi said on X.

"The courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence of all those who took part in the Dandi March continues to inspire generations," he added.

The march garnered massive popular support and is considered a seminal turn in India's Independence movement. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

