PM Modi Proposes 'Einstein Challenge' In Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: PM Modi, in his NYT piece, says Gandhi offers solutions to every problem.

Mahatma Gandhi envisioned Indian nationalism as one that was never narrow or exclusive but one that worked for the service of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Gandhi Jayanti.

Quoting Albert Einstein, PM Modi proposed the "Einstein Challenge" to ensure that ideals of the Mahatma are remembered by future generations.

"As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose what I call the Einstein Challenge... How do we ensure the ideals of Gandhi are remembered by future generations? I invite thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to be at the forefront of spreading Gandhi's ideas through innovation," PM Modi writes in the 931-word piece titled "Why India and the World Need Gandhi".

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March, PM Modi writes, "Who else could have created a mass agitation through a pinch of salt."

PM Modi, in his article, says Gandhi had the unique ability to become a bridge between some of the greatest contradictions in human society.

PM Modi says Gandhi offers solutions to every problem. "In Gandhi, we have the best teacher to guide us," he writes.

He also highlighted the government's big cleanliness initiative this Gandhi Jayanti.

He concluded his piece with a fitting tribute: "The world bows to you, beloved Bapu!" he writes.

Numerous events have been planned in India and abroad to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi and politicians cutting across parties paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi this morning.

PM Modi, who launched the 'Swachh Bharat' cleanliness campaign in 2014, will declare the country open defecation-free at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, where Gandhi based himself for many years.

