Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Rajghat, Will Address Nation At 10 am

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: PM Modi is scheduled to go to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads, he said.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 02, 2019 07:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Rajghat, Will Address Nation At 10 am

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: PM Modi will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament House (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation. Gandhi Jayanti will be celebrated across the country today.

PM Modi will start his day at 7.20 am at the Rajghat, the resting place of the Father of the Nation, at 7.20 a.m, and then proceed to the Vijayghat, the resting place of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi will then go to the Parliament where he will pay floral tributes to both the leaders. Later in the evening, he is to fly to Ahmedabad and visit the Sabarmati Ashram.

Several events will be organised in Gujarat today as a part Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrations.

PM Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm and visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Mahatma Gandhi had lived in Sabarmati for several years.

From there, he is scheduled to go to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads, a BJP leader told news agency PTI.

People associated with Gandhian institutions, high court judges, Padma awardees, students, educationists and village-level sanitation workers have been invited for the function.

Here are the Live Updates of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations:




Oct 02, 2019
07:35 (IST)


PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajghat. He will address the nation at 10 am shortly.
Oct 02, 2019
07:18 (IST)
Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi will visit Sabarmati Ashram today evening


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several events will be organised in the city and other parts of Gujarat today as part of the sesquicentennial year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Oct 02, 2019
07:15 (IST)
Congress leaders, led by party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, will lead a Gandhi Sandesh padyatra as part of a week-long celebration to mark the 150th birth anniversary. The march will start at 9:30 am from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee officer.
Oct 02, 2019
07:15 (IST)
A large number of activities have been planned for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.  PM Modi will kickstart the countrywide celebrations with a visit to Rajghat, the resting place of the Father of the Nation, at 7.20 a.m. He will also visit Vijayghat, the resting place of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Gandhi.
No more content

Trending

Gandhi JayantiPM ModiMahatma Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Dr. Herbert KleberMahatma GandhiKarwa ChauthAmit ShahUPDurga PujaRahul GandhiSensexIRCTCChina National DayLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsAmazonSmart WatchRenault KwidMotorola Razr Samsung Galaxy Fold

................................ Advertisement ................................