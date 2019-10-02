Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Rajghat, Will Address Nation At 10 am

On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation. Gandhi Jayanti will be celebrated across the country today.

PM Modi will start his day at 7.20 am at the Rajghat, the resting place of the Father of the Nation, at 7.20 a.m, and then proceed to the Vijayghat, the resting place of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi will then go to the Parliament where he will pay floral tributes to both the leaders. Later in the evening, he is to fly to Ahmedabad and visit the Sabarmati Ashram.

Several events will be organised in Gujarat today as a part Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrations.

PM Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm and visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Mahatma Gandhi had lived in Sabarmati for several years.

From there, he is scheduled to go to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads, a BJP leader told news agency PTI.

People associated with Gandhian institutions, high court judges, Padma awardees, students, educationists and village-level sanitation workers have been invited for the function.

Here are the Live Updates of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations: