Mahatma Gandhi's Philosophy At Core Of Our Work: UN Secretary-General

UN Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. (File photo)

Secretary-General of UN Antonio Guterres on Wednesday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary and said that the leader pioneered successive non-violent movements that changed history, and his philosophy is at the core of work at the UN.

"Mahatma Gandhi pioneered successive non-violent movements that changed history. 150 years since his birth, Gandhi's philosophy is at the core of our work at the UN. May his courage and conviction continue to inspire us on Wednesday's International Day of Non-Violence & every day," Mr Guterres tweeted while paying tribute to Gandhi.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain also remembered Gandhi and called him a "great leader of the subcontinent".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.