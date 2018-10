Nation Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 149th Anniversary: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Gandhi Jayanti by attending programmes related to sanitation and renewable energy, with an emphasis on the "Swachhata Hi Seva" mission.





"Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister's engagements on Gandhi Jayanti," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.





At the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre, the Prime Minister will attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention -- a four-day international conference that has brought together sanitation ministers and other leaders from around the world.





The Swachh Bharat Awards will also be distributed on this occasion.