Nation Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 149th Anniversary: Live Updates





"Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister's engagements on Gandhi Jayanti," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.





At the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre, the Prime Minister will attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention -- a four-day international conference that has brought together sanitation ministers and other leaders from around the world.





The Swachh Bharat Awards will also be distributed on this occasion.