India Releases Stamps In Japan, Russia To Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti

India released special commemorative stamps to mark the beginning of the year-long celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in many countries.

The stamps, issued by the Indian postal department, were presented by India's Ambassadors to the embassies in Japan, Russia, Netherlands.

In Netherlands, the stamps were presented to the Chairman of Carnegie Foundation Bernard R Bot and Director General Erik de Baedts in front of the iconic Peace Palace, the Indian mission said in a statement.

A large number of Indians participated in the function in Netherlands

The foundation is the owner and manager of the Peace Palace, home to the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

In Japan, the stamps were released in front of a number of dignitaries from India and Japan. They also released a digital projection of his image and messages at iconic Shibuya QEye building.

In Russia too, stamps were released.

G Balasubramanian unveiled stamps in Russia on the occasion. Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated with large participation by the Indian community. G Balasubramanian laid wreath of flowers at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Students from Embassy of India school sang 'Gandhi' bhajans on the occasion.