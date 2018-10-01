In Chennai School, Kids Dress Up As Mahatma Gandhi, Perform Yoga

The students, with their heads shaved, were draped in dhotis like Mahatma Gandhi, wore spectacles like him and carried walking sticks.

Chennai | Edited by | Updated: October 01, 2018 14:19 IST
Some students posed as statues, dressed like Mahatma Gandhi

Chennai: 

Students of a Chennai school today dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and performed yoga in the school premises a day ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

The students, some of who also fashioned fake moustaches, performed yoga in the school grounds.

A group of students also put on white face paint and posed as statues of Mahatma Gandhi.

Students performed yoga dressed as Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence since 2007.

