3 Monuments In Delhi To Be Lit In Tricolour To Mark Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti 2018: The monuments -- Gol Gumbad, Bijri Khan and Paik tombs -- will be illuminated for seven days from Gandhi Jayanti

Cities | | Updated: October 01, 2018 23:59 IST
The Delhi government's department of archaeology will illuminate the monuments (File)

New Delhi: 

Three monuments in the national capital will be illuminated with colours of the national flag to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The monuments - Gol Gumbad, Bijri Khan and Paik tombs - will be illuminated for seven days from Gandhi Jayanti, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Through community engagement and cultural interventions, we want to highlight the amazing layers of Delhi's history and keep alive its composite culture," he said.

The Delhi government's department of archaeology will illuminate the monuments, for a week, from 7 pm to 11 pm, a government statement said.

