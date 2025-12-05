What Putin Wrote About Mahatma Gandhi On Visitors' Book At Rajghat

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a two-day visit to India, signed the visitors' book at the Rajghat and wrote a short note on Mahatma Gandhi on Friday morning. He also paid homage to Gandhi at the memorial.

Putin, in his short note, called Gandhi the founder of modern independent India, a humanist, and a great freedom fighter.

"Mahatma Gandhi made an invaluable contribution to the cause of peace on our planet through non-violence and truth, the influence of which remains relevant to this day. Mahatma Gandhi showed the path toward a new, fairer, multipolar world order that is now in the process of being formed. In his teachings on equality, mutual respect, and cooperation, India today - together with the people of the world - defends these very principles and values on the international stage," he wrote in Russian.

He added, "Russia does the same."

Putin is in India on a two-day visit to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Russian leader at the airport in New Delhi on Thursday evening, giving him a hug and a handshake. Breaking protocols, the two leaders then travelled together in the same car - a Toyota Fortuner often deployed in service for foreign dignitaries - to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. According to public records, the Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 MT (MH01EN5795) is part of a modern fleet deployed by security agencies for VIP transport.

On his second day in India, Putin received a tri-services guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan were present at the event among other dignitaries.

The Russian President and PM Modi then met at the Hyderabad House for the 23rd India-Russia Summit to discuss deepening economic cooperation, mainly in defence, energy and the mobility of skilled labour. During their televised meeting, Putin said Russia is working towards a 'peaceful settlement' in Ukraine - to end a war Moscow began in February 2022 - and details of that proposal have been shared with India.

PM Modi reconfirmed India's position as a "champion of peace", and said Delhi supports a solution born out of dialogue and diplomacy rather than more military conflict.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet with business leaders later in the day.

Putin will also attend a banquet hosted in his honour by President Murmu this evening before his departure.

Putin's visit comes at a time when New Delhi is engaged in talks with the US for a trade deal to cut the punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on its goods over India's Russian oil purchases.