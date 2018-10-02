Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute at Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi 149th birth anniversary (AFP)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi today paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 149th birth anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Sonia Gandhi pays tribute at Rajghat on the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (AFP)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul Gandhi, also paid homage to the Mahatma.

After them, Sonia Gandhi arrived and paid floral tributes amid the strains of 'bhajans'.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader LK Advani also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion.