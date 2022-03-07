Jal Shakti Minister Asks Karnataka To Tackle Uranium Contamination In Drinking Water

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was in Karnataka on Saturday for the regional conferences with all states

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday expressed his concern over uranium contamination in drinking water being supplied in some villages of Karnataka and said the state government has been directed to address the issue immediately.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "We have asked the state government to address the issue of uranium in Karnataka. They are identifying the concerned villages immediately, as our first priority is quality."

Mr Shekhawat was in Karnataka on Saturday for the regional conferences with all states to monitor Jal Jeevan mission, Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Swachh Bharat mission.

He further said, "We are organizing regional conferences with all states and working towards providing water supply to every citizen in a time-bound manner."

"As these are the main priorities of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have reviewed the progress of all states toward it in the last two years and what will be the future plans to archives this in the next upcoming two years," he noted.