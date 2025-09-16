When PM Modi Gave 'Life Lesson' To Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised him for his ability to recognise the potential in others and highlight it in ways that inspire.

Mr Shekhawat posted the clip on the social media platform X, where he recounted a 2017 interaction with PM Modi that became a life lesson for him. Mr Shekhawat said the incident left a deep imprint and continues to guide him in public life.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extraordinary leadership lies in his ability to recognise the potential of others and highlight it in a way that inspires everyone," he wrote.

Mr Shekhawat recalled an experience from 2017 when he met PM Modi and discussed an issue related to his constituency. "After addressing the matter, he asked me to stay back and, with great curiosity, inquired: 'As a Sansad, what kind of work have you been doing apart from raising issues?'"

Mr Shekhawat, who represents the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency, then informed PM Modi about a small initiative he had started. He explained that he had set up an internship programme where students from top institutions like IITs, IIMs and other leading colleges were invited to work with him and share fresh perspectives.

"It was a short, five-minute conversation for me, but for him it became an example worth sharing," wrote Mr Shekhawat. He revealed that in the next gathering of Members of Parliament, PM Modi himself brought up the internship programme topic.

The Prime Minister didn't just mention it once in passing but made it a point to talk about it at two important moments in his speech, Mr Shekhawat said. "He spoke of it at the beginning of his address and again in his closing remarks, appreciating its value and encouraging others to think innovatively," he added.

Mr Shekhawat said the way PM Modi picked the topic and appreciated his initiative was not just a passing gesture, but it became a memorable moment that stayed with him. "That moment left a lasting impression on me."

"It showed how deeply he values the efforts of each representative and how he motivates them to do more. His leadership ensures that every contribution counts and every effort finds meaning," Mr Shekhawat added.

The BJP has started a special campaign called "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday, which is on Wednesday.

This is nationwide 5-day-long initiative that will continue until October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. During this period, the party will organise various public welfare activities across the country.