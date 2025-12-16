The Omani Sultan Who Studied In India Under A Future Indian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Oman on December 17-18 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. This is his second visit to the country since February 2018 and coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. During his two-day trip, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet the Sultan, hold discussions with business leaders, address the Indian community, and sign several bilateral agreements.

The late Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al Said, had a significant connection with India. As a young boy, he studied at a private institution in Pune, where one of his teachers was Shankar Dayal Sharma, who later became the ninth President of India.

Sultan Qaboos's father, an alumnus of Mayo College in Ajmer, chose India for part of his son's education. The teacher-student relationship between Qaboos and Sharma developed that also went on to influence India-Oman relations.

Sultan Qaboos organised a grand welcome when he visited Oman in 1996 as the President of India. The Sultan also famously broke diplomatic protocol to drive Sharma during an official visit.

India regarded Sultan Qaboos as a “true friend”.

Following Sultan Qaboos's death in 2020, PM Modi paid tribute to the late leader. “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation,” PM Modi wrote on X. “I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Today, India's presence in Oman remains substantial. According to official figures from the National Centre for Statistics (NCSI), about 6.2 lakh Indians live in Oman, making them the largest expatriate community in the Sultanate.