Inside The House Of Al Busaidi: Family That Has Ruled Oman For Centuries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a three-nation tour of Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman on December 15. He reached Jordan on December 15. From there, he will head to Ethiopia, and then to Oman, the final leg of his visit.

It comes as India and Oman complete 70 years of diplomatic relations. In Muscat, PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with the Sultan of Oman. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora there.

Oman, a stable and historic monarchy on the southeastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, has been ruled by a single family for nearly three centuries: the Al Busaid dynasty. This dynasty has shaped Omani identity, governance, and foreign policy.

Sayyid Ahmad bin Said And The Birth Of A Ruling Family

The establishment of the Al Busaid dynasty by Sayyid Ahmad bin Said in 1744 marked a defining moment in Oman's history. From the outset, the dynasty played a central role in guiding the nation's course. It preserved internal cohesion, responded to external pressures, and advanced a long-term vision of stable statehood.

This vision was closely tied to the sea, an area in which Omanis possessed deep-rooted knowledge and experience. Upon assuming power, Sayyid Ahmad bin Said prioritised the revival of the Omani fleet, recognising maritime strength as essential to defending the homeland against both external threats and internal unrest. His control of Muscat proved decisive, enabling him to consolidate authority along the coast and extend Omani influence across coastal Oman.

Empire Under Said Bin Sultan

The 19th century saw the Al Busaid dynasty reach the height of its power under Said bin Sultan, who ruled from 1806 to 1856. Said forged diplomatic ties with the US in 1833 and France in 1844, while also deepening relations with Great Britain.

His authority extended across East Africa, bringing Arab and Swahili territories from Mogadishu to Cape Delgado under Omani suzerainty. Though the sultanate continued to face challenges from Wahhabi incursions and tribal unrest in the mountainous interior, Said, supported by the British, managed to contain these threats. In recognition of this backing, he ceded the Khuriya Muriya Islands to Great Britain in 1854.

Empire Divided After Said's Death

After Said's death in 1856, the British divided the Al Busaid dominion between his two sons. Thuwayni took control of Oman, while Majid ruled Zanzibar. Though the family remained in power in Zanzibar under a British protectorate, their rule ended in 1964 when the islands were absorbed into Tanzania.

Internal Unrest And Struggle For Control

In Oman, opposition emerged from the mountainous interior in the early 20th century, challenging Al Busaid authority. The unrest led to the Treaty of Al-Sib in 1920, which split control between the sultan, who governed the coast, and the imam, who ruled the interior. Fresh resistance surfaced in the 1950s, with tribal leaders seeking Saudi support for independence, but Sultan Said bin Taimur, backed by Britain, managed to suppress the rebellion.

Rise Of Sultan Qaboos And A Modern State

A Marxist-led uprising in the Dhofar region during the 1960s exposed deeper tensions within the state. These pressures culminated in 1970, when Qaboos bin Said deposed his father and began a sweeping transformation of Oman. He modernised infrastructure, expanded social services, and reshaped governance, while pursuing a balanced foreign policy that welcomed investment and maintained strong ties with Western and moderate Arab partners. Following his death in 2020, Qaboos was succeeded by Haitham bin Tariq, who has pledged continuity after years of senior roles in diplomacy and national planning.

Oman's Enduring Legacy

Despite periods of challenge, Oman's historical journey under the Al Busaid dynasty has produced remarkable achievements. The Sultanate successfully ended foreign occupation, built a vast empire in East Africa during the early 19th century, and asserted a strong maritime presence in the Indian Ocean. It maintained balanced relations with global powers such as Britain, France, and the US, navigated internal and regional challenges, and safeguarded national interests.