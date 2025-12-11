PM Modi To Go On 3-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman From December 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman from December 15, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will undertake a visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. During the visit, the prime minister will meet Hussein to review the entire gamut of relations between India and Jordan, and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

This visit, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, presents an opportunity to further strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate India's commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability, the statement said.

In the second leg of the visit, PM Modi will pay a state visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia from December 16 to 17 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali. This will be Modi's first visit to Ethiopia.

He will be holding wide-ranging discussions with Ali on all aspects of India-Ethiopia bilateral ties. As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.

In the final leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Sultanate of Oman from December 17 to 18 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Oman.

India and Oman share an all-encompassing strategic partnership underpinned by centuries-old bonds of friendship, trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties. The visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and follows the state visit of Sultan of Oman to India in December 2023.

This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement added.

