Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Carrying Illegal Fuel, Indians Among 18 Crew Members

Iran has seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, Iranian media said overnight Friday to Saturday, adding that 18 crew members from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were on board.

"An oil tanker carrying six million litres of contraband diesel fuel has been boarded off the coast of the Sea of Oman," the Fars news agency said, quoting an official from the southern province of Hormozgan.

"The vessel had disabled all its navigation systems."

Iranian forces regularly announce the interception of ships it says are illegally transporting fuel in the Gulf.

Retail fuel prices in Iran are among the lowest in the world, making smuggling it to other countries particularly profitable.

Iran seized an oil tanker in Gulf waters last month "for carrying an unauthorised cargo", dismissing suggestions it was a retaliatory measure against another country.

The latest interception came two days after the United States seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

According to Washington, the ship's captain was transporting oil from Venezuela and Iran. The US Treasury sanctioned Venezuela in 2022 for alleged ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah.

