Defence, Tech, United Nations: Meet Jordan Crown Prince Who Drove PM Modi

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Jordan to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations and was earlier received in Amman by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

In pictures posted by PM Modi, he is seen in the passenger seat of the 31-year-old Crown Prince's BMW car. “On the way to The Jordan Museum with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II,” he wrote on X.

Who Is Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah?

Hussein bin Abdullah Al-Hashimi was born on June 28, 1994, in Amman to then Prince Abdullah and Princess Rania. He is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania and a member of the Hashemite royal family, which has ruled Jordan since 1921. Hussein was born during the reign of his grandfather, King Hussein, after whom he is named. He has three siblings.

Hussein married Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1, 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August 2024.

He began his schooling in Jordan, completed high school at King's Academy in 2012, earned a bachelor's degree in International History from Georgetown University in 2016, and graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2017.

He is currently a major in the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Following a royal decree issued on July 2, 2009, Hussein was formally named Crown Prince of Jordan, in line with the country's constitutional provision that designates the monarch's eldest son as heir apparent. He assumed official duties the following year.

The Crown Prince has accompanied King Abdullah II on official visits and military missions and has represented Jordan at major global forums, including the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Security Council, the UN Climate Change Conference, and the World Economic Forum.

In April 2015, at the age of 20, Hussein became the youngest person ever to chair a session of the United Nations Security Council. The session resulted in the unanimous adoption of Resolution 2250 on youth, peace, and security.

Crown Prince Hussein heads the Crown Prince Foundation, which oversees a technical university and a range of scientific, humanitarian and youth-focused initiatives. He also leads the National Council for Future Technology and supports programmes promoting technological innovation, vocational training and tourism. Under the foundation's initiatives, Jordan's first satellite was launched in 2018.