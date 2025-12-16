Who Is Princess Salma Of Jordan, Her Country's First Woman Pilot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began his two-day visit to Jordan. He was received at the airport by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and accorded a ceremonial welcome. On Tuesday, Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II drove PM Modi to the Jordan Museum.

The Crown Prince is one of four siblings. Among them, Princess Salma bint Abdullah has drawn attention during the visit for her role in the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Who Is Princess Salma bint Abdullah?

Born in 2000, Princess Salma bint Abdullah is a first lieutenant in the Royal Jordanian Air Force. She made history in 2020 by becoming Jordan's first female pilot after completing both theoretical and practical training with the Jordanian Armed Forces. According to the Royal Hashemite Court, she qualified on fixed-wing aircraft at the age of 19.

Princess Salma bint Abdullah is the third child and second daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

She graduated from a short commissioning course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in November 2018. Princess Salma was later presented with her aviation wings by her father, King Abdullah II, at a ceremony held at the Husseiniya Palace in Amman, attended by Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein.

The Jordanian royal family shares a long-standing association with Sandhurst, with alumni including the late King Hussein, King Abdullah II, and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

The ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman was attended by Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. pic.twitter.com/j4jn6Hl8Hu — Arabian Royal (@ArabianRoyalAg) January 9, 2020

Other Members Of The Jordan Royal Family

Jordan's royal family belongs to the centuries-old Hashemite dynasty and is widely regarded as one of the most modern and respected monarchies in the Muslim world. Based in Amman, the family continues to use historic palaces such as Raghadan Palace for official state functions.

King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein ascended the throne in 1999 following the death of his father, King Hussein. Educated in Jordan, the UK and the US, including Sandhurst, Oxford and Georgetown, he built a huge military career before becoming king.

Queen Rania, born Rania Al Yassin to Palestinian parents, is internationally recognised for her advocacy on education, women's rights and cross-cultural understanding. She became queen at 29, making her the youngest queen in the world at the time.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, born in 1994, is the heir to the throne. He married Princess Rajwa in 2023, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Iman, in 2024.

Princess Iman bint Abdullah, born in 1996, is a Georgetown University graduate. She married financier Jameel Thermiotis in 2023 and welcomed her first child in 2025.

Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, born in 2005, is the youngest of the four siblings and second in line to the throne.

The late King Hussein bin Talal, remembered as the “Humane King,” ruled Jordan for 47 years