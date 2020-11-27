Centre Is Monitoring Illegal Migrants In Hyderabad: G Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said: "Apart from Rohingyas, there are few Pakistanis living in Hyderabad". (File)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the centre has reports on illegal migrants staying in the old city of Hyderabad and the government is working on this aspect.

Kishan Reddy told reporters, "We have all the required reports on the Rohingya migrants staying in the old city of Hyderabad. They are under continuous monitoring. The report contains all the details of the migrants. There are few places in our country where Rohingya migrants are living."

"They should and will not be enrolled into the voter list and be provided with any central and state benefits like ration cards and identification cards. But this happened in a few places and action is been taken against the concerned persons," he added.

The MoS Home further said: "Apart from Rohingyas, there are few Pakistanis living in Hyderabad and the central government does have a report and have been looking into this issue."

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

