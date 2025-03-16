From Nawaz Sharif To Proxy War, PM Modi Recounts History With Pak In Lex Fridman Podcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a massively popular global podcast hosted by Lex Fridman recalled the time when he invited his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony in May 2014. PM Modi had just won a landslide national election.

"It [invitation] was a gesture of goodwill. It was a diplomatic gesture unlike any in decades," PM Modi told Mr Fridman, whose X handle has 4.2 million followers.

"The very people who once questioned my approach to foreign policy were taken aback when they learned I invited all SAARC heads of state to the oath-taking event," PM Modi said.

The three-hour-long podcast has been shared in many languages with subtitles, including Hindi, while the original podcast was recorded in a mix of Hindi and English.

PM Modi said everyone from what is now known as Pakistan and India fought "side by side, shoulder to shoulder" during the struggle for Independence.

"I would like to delve into periods of our history the world may be unfamiliar with. Before 1947, during the struggle for Independence, everyone was fighting side by side, shoulder to shoulder. And the nation was eagerly waiting to celebrate the freedom, the joy of Independence. Now, we could have a lengthy discussion on what led to the events that unfolded. But the fact remains that the policymakers of the time agreed to India's partition," PM Modi said.

"And they agreed to the Muslim side's demand of carving out a separate nation. With hearts weighed down by grief and silent tears, Indians embraced this painful reality. However, what unfolded was an immediate, heartbreaking saga of bloodshed. Trains filled with bloodied, wounded people and corpses started arriving from Pakistan. It was a harrowing sight. After getting their own way, we expected them to live and let live. And yet, they chose not to foster a harmonious coexistence. Time and again they decided to be at odds with India. They have waged a proxy war against us," the prime minister said.

He said Pakistan's behaviour should not be mistaken for ideology.

"What kind of ideology thrives on bloodshed and the export of terror? And we are not the sole victims of this menace. Wherever terror strikes in the world, the trail somehow leads to Pakistan. Let's take the September 11 attacks for example," PM Modi said, referring to how Osama bin Laden was found hiding in a house in Pakistan.

"The mastermind behind it, Osama bin Laden, where did he eventually emerge? He took shelter in Pakistan, the world saw that. So in a way terrorism and the terrorist mindset are deeply rooted in Pakistan. Today, it [Pakistan] stands as an epicentre of turmoil, not just for India, but for the world. And we have repeatedly asked them what good can come from this path? We have urged them to abandon the path of state-sponsored terrorism for good," the prime minister said.

"Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace. I believe even the people of Pakistan long for peace because they must be weary of living in strife and unrest," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said the then President Pranab Mukherjee beautifully captured that historic gesture in his memoir.

"This was a testament to how clear and confident India's foreign policy had become. This sent a clear message to the world about India's commitment to peace and harmony. But we didn't get the desired outcome," PM Modi said.