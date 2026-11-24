The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, now has an address in the heart of Delhi after the Centre allotted him a government bungalow. The Type-7 bungalow, located at 20, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in Lutyens' Delhi, is set to serve as a crucial base for the Dalai Lama's office in the national capital. Bearing the nameplate 'Gaden Phodrang' , the property was renovated over the past few months to prepare it for allocation.

According to its official website, Gaden Phodrang was founded by the Dalai Lama to "promote basic human values, mutual understanding among religions, peace and non-violence, and the protection of the environment." The trust also aims to "preserve the unique Tibetan culture and support the Tibetan people, as well as others in need, regardless of nationality, religion, and origin."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sought the residence from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs last year, officially taking over the property in October 2025. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which maintains the property, has tightened security at the site. Preparations are underway to enhance the security infrastructure there.

Why 'Gaden Phodrang' Matters

Gaden Phodrang is the official office of the Dalai Lama. In 2011, the Tibetan spiritual leader voluntarily relinquished his political power in 2011 and transferred political responsibilities to the democratically elected Tibetan leadership.

Following this transition, Gaden Phodrang was registered in India as a private trust under the Indian Registration Act, 1908, with the Sub-Registrar at Dharamshala. Led by the Dalai Lama as its chairman, the trust preserves the institution and funds his spiritual and humanitarian initiatives.

The trust is expected to play a key role in the welfare of the next Dalai Lama, including his identification, education, and supervision, in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

Where Beijing Stands On Dalai Lama's Succession

The succession of the Dalai Lama remains a major geopolitical flashpoint between the Tibetan establishment and China . Beijing insists that the next spiritual leader must be chosen in accordance with Chinese government regulations and subject to its ultimate approval. Conversely, the Dalai Lama has firmly maintained that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust and traditional Tibetan Buddhist processes have the authority to recognize his successor.

Tibetans are wary of China's position, fearing Beijing may try to appoint its own candidate, leading to rival claims to the institution.

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since 1959, when he fled Tibet following a crushed uprising against Chinese rule. He established his headquarters in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, turning it into the political and cultural nerve center of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

While the administrative logistics of the Lutyens' bungalow are still being finalized, the allotment brings the Dalai Lama's office physically closer to India's political establishment . It is a significant gesture from New Delhi, arriving at a defining transition point for the Tibetan community.