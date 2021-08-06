Friday Prayers At Srinagar's Jamia Masjid After 16-Month Gap Due To Covid

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to ensure security in the Jamia Masjid area. File

Congregational prayers were offered on Friday in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after a gap of 16 months since the outbreak of the pandemic. The prayers were held in strict adherence to Covid protocols.

Devotees arrived at the 16th-century mosque amid stringent security arrangements made by the authorities to maintain law and order, officials said.

They said police personnel were deployed in large numbers to ensure security in the area as the first congregational prayer inside the mosque in over a year came a day after a suspected IED blast outside a mosque premises in Nowhatta.

A few dozen women offered prayers in an enclosure marked for them at the mosque, officials said.

The Anjuman Auqaf, which manages the historic mosque, had earlier announced that Friday prayers will be held this week since Covid cases have dipped and prayers were now being held in all central mosques, khanqahs, shrines and Imambaras of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Anjuman Auqaf had made it clear that the devotees have to follow the guidelines of medical experts and strictly adhere to Covid standard operating protocols during the Friday and other daily prayers.