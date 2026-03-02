Srinagar's City Centre Shut, Crowd Protesting Khamenei Death Clash With Cops

Intense clashes erupted in Srinagar after police stopped a crowd protesting the killing of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from marching towards city centre Lal Chowk. The protesters threw stones at the police, who used tear gas and batons to control the crowd.

While no major protest was allowed in the Valley, strong, small groups emerged from different locations and clashed with the security forces at four different spots in Srinagar.

On Sunday, thousands gathered at Lal Chowk to protest against the killing of Khamenei. Today, Lal Chowk was sealed off with metal fence and concertina wires at all entry and exit points.

At Shalteng on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, angry protesters threw stones at security forces.

Some private vehicles were also damaged as the crowd tried to shut the highway. "Allah o Akbar, Khamenei rehbar (God is great and Khamenei is the leader)" slogans rang out.

After several hours, police chased them away and ensured the flow of traffic on the road.

This is first time in several years that such clashes and stone throwing was witnessed in Srinagar. Sunday's protests were peaceful. By evening, control measures were put in place and restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of protests.

Lal Chowk was sealed off, mobile internet services were restricted and schools and colleges across Kashmir were shut for the next two days.

Yesterday, large crowds also gathered in front of United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar. They were shouting slogans against the United States and Israel and its allies.

Khamenei was holding central authority for Shiite Muslims and in reverence to him, the Valley and Ladakh witnessed an outpouring of anger and grief.