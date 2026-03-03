Disruption Of Public Order Unacceptable: J&K Police Warns Of Action Amid Protests Over Khamenei's Death

Jammu and Kashmir police have warned of strict action against rioters and stone throwers after 12 people, including five police personnel, were injured during clashes on Monday.

Protests to mourn the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei turned violent at several places in Kashmir after angry protesters resorted to heavy stone throwing on security forces when they were stopped from marching to the city centre, Lal Chowk. Police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse the crowd.

The police said that while they respect the right to peaceful protest, rioting and stone throwing are unacceptable.

"In view of recent developments in the Middle East, we respect the right of citizens to peacefully express themselves through lawful means. However, incidents of rioting, stone-throwing, clashes and disruption of public order at some places are not acceptable," said police.

Police warned of strict legal action against instigators involved in unlawful activities and appealed to exercise restraint and refrain from violence and provocation.

"Violence, destruction of property, and confrontation with security forces lead to injuries, loss of life, restrictions, closure of educational institutions, and hardship for families, traders, students, and daily wagers," police said.

While no major protest was allowed amid restrictions in the Valley, small groups emerged from different locations and clashed with security forces.

At Shalteng on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, angry young protesters resorted to heavy stone throwing on security forces. Some private vehicles were also damaged.

After several hours, police chased the protesters and restored the road for traffic.

This is the first time in years that such clashes and stone throwing were witnessed in Srinagar.

On Sunday, thousands had gathered at Lal Chowk to protest against the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Protests remained peaceful, and police allowed people to march and converge at Lal Chowk.

Slogans like "Allah o Akbar, Khamenei rehbar (God is great and Khamenei is the leader)" were raised.

By evening, control measures began, and restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of protests.

Police eventually sealed off Lal Chowk with a metal fence and concertina wires erected at all the entry and exit points of the city centre.

Mobile internet service was restricted, and all the schools and colleges across Kashmir have been closed for two days.

A heavy police and paramilitary deployment has been made to enforce control orders amid a massive outpouring of grief and anger over the killing of Khamenei.