Free COVID-19 Vaccine Not Violation Of Poll Code: Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed the opposition allegation of poll code breach.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday dismissed the opposition allegation of poll code breach, saying the free COVID-19 vaccine announced by him was part of the treatment for the infection already being given without any charges in the state.

He was responding to the charge by the UDF and the BJP which petitioned the State Election Commission on Sunday a day ahead of final phase of local body polls in Kerala, contending that the chief minister's remarks that the vaccine would be given free of cost violated the model code of conduct.

After casting his votein Kannur district, P Vijayan asserted that the Left front was going to achieve an "iconic victory" in the local body polls, seen as a curtain-raiser ahead of the state assembly elections due in April-May, 2021.

"We have been providing free treatment for COVID-19 and preventive medicine is part of that treatment. We made it clear that it will be provided free of cost. There is no violation of any model code of conduct," the Chief Minister told reporters.

He added: "It's something which is going on in this state and I have not violated any code of conduct."

P Vijayan claimed the Congress-led UDF will face a major backlash in the civic polls and IUML, the second major partner of the opposition combine, would lose its base in the state.

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF had on Sunday dismissed the opposition charge as ''childish'' and had said that Vijayan was only answering a question from reporters and also that its manifesto included the free vaccine assurance.