'Free Bird Now': Bengal Trinamool Leader Tapas Roy Quits As Legislator

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior TMC leader Tapas Roy on Monday quit as an MLA, expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party.

"I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the assembly speaker. I am now a free bird," he said.

Mr Roy, while speaking to media persons, slammed the party leadership for not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.

