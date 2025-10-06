Mamata Banerjee vs PM Modi Over Assault On BJP Leaders In Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the assault on two BJP leaders in the northern part of the state.

BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region in the north Bengal.

Responding to the Prime Minister's post on X, where he said the incident highlighted the "absolutely pathetic" law and order situation in West Bengal, Banerjee issued a detailed statement on the platform.

"It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the Prime Minister of India has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation, especially while people in north Bengal are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides," Banerjee wrote.

PM Modi had condemned the attack on Murmu and Ghosh in Jalpaiguri district, calling it absolutely pathetic and reflective of the TMC government's collapse of law and order.

He said, "The manner in which our party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state." "I call upon BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations," he added.

The Chief Minister alleged that while the administration and police were engaged in relief and rescue work, BJP leaders had "chosen to go to the affected areas with a large convoy of cars and under security cover of the central forces," and that too "without any information to local police and administration." "How can the state administration, local police or the TMC be blamed for the incident?" the Chief Minister asked.

Taking strong exception to the Prime Minister's remarks, Banerjee said, "The PM has blamed the TMC and the West Bengal government outright without a shred of verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report. In any democracy, the law must take its own course, and only due process can determine culpability -- not a tweet from a political pulpit."

Murmu and Ghosh were attacked by a mob while visiting Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri, one of the regions worst-affected by recent floods and landslides that have claimed at least 30 lives across north Bengal.

TV visuals showed that before they could interact with flood-affected residents, a mob surrounded them and threw stones at their convoy near Bamandanga, about 10 km from Nagrakata town.

The vehicle's windshield was smashed, and Murmu was seen bleeding from the head.

