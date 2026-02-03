Italian Church Investigates As Reconstructed Angel Painting Resembles Meloni

A cherub in a Roman church bears a striking resemblance to Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni, sparking a scandal. Italian newspapers published the photographs of the Meloni-esque cherub, which drew harsh reactions from the public.

The Diocese of Rome and the Italian Culture Ministry have launched investigations into the renovations at the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina.

Since the ruckus, the church, which was already well known as one of the oldest churches in Rome, has been jammed with onlookers trying to take a picture of the Meloni-esque angel, at times even disrupting Mass.

Meloni responded to the picture on social media, saying, "No, I definitely don't look like an angel," with a laughing/crying emoji alongside a photo of the work.

In 2000, one of the front chapels was renovated to include a bust of the last king of Italy, Umberto II. Included in the decoration was a cherub holding a map of Italy, seemingly kneeling down before the king.

That figure is now under scrutiny since the cherub's face, after a recent restoration, appears modelled on Meloni's. It is problematic because the cherub appears in a position of deference to the king. Italians rejected the monarchy after World War II because of its support for Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini; Meloni's right-wing party has its roots in the neo-fascist party that succeeded Mussolini.

The investigations are set to determine what the cherub looked like in 2000.

The parish priest, the Rev. Daniele Micheletti, acknowledged the resemblance to Meloni but dismissed the significance, noting that plenty of artists depicted real-life people in their works.

The church has been dubbed the "Meloni Chapel" by the people.

However, there has been a long tradition of painters depicting real-life people in their religious art. Caravaggio is said to have modelled the Virgin Mary on a prostitute in one of his works; Michelangelo painted himself as St Bartholomew in the Sistine Chapel's "The Last Judgement".

