"Legitimate": Italy PM Giorgia Meloni On US Military Action In Venezuela

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defended the US military action in Venezuela on Saturday, calling it legitimate 'defence', even as she said outside military force should not be used for regime change.

"The government believes that external military action is not the way to end totalitarian regimes, but at the same time considers defensive intervention against hybrid attacks on its security to be legitimate, as in the case of state entities that fuel and promote drug trafficking," the far-right leader -- an ally of US President Donald Trump -- said in a statement.

President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed the capture by the US military of Nicolas Maduro, as his attorney general vowed the Venezuelan leader would face the "full wrath" of American justice.

Maduro and his wife both face drug and terrorism charges in the United States, which has waged a months-long pressure campaign against the leftist president.

