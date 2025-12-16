Viral: When 5'2 Tall Meloni Saw Mozambique President. He's 6'8

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in for a visible surprise when she welcomed Mozambican President Daniel Chapo in Rome last week. At the Italian government headquarters, Meloni and Chapo stood together, making the contrast impossible to miss.

Cameras captured the moment Meloni stepped forward to shake hands with President Chapo. She looked up at him before giving a sheepish smile. At one point, she also appeared to mutter something with an incredulous expression.

Ho ricevuto oggi a Palazzo Chigi il Presidente della Repubblica del Mozambico, Daniel Francisco Chapo.



In particolare il colloquio, nel ricordare il cinquantesimo anniversario dell'indipendenza mozambicana e dello stabilimento delle relazioni diplomatiche, ha confermato la… pic.twitter.com/hI8kH3pFfO — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) December 11, 2025

Daniel Chapo, 48, reportedly stands about 6 feet 8 inches tall, while Prime Minister Meloni is about 5 feet 2 inches tall. Photographers reportedly had to squat down or lie on the floor to capture both Meloni and Chapo together in a frame.

Chapo, a basketball enthusiast, has previously attracted attention for his height in photos with other world leaders.

Meloni's reaction quickly became the talk of social media.

Meloni be like pic.twitter.com/sWdzFN5KCH — Arnab Kumar Pal (@ArnabKumarPal2) December 16, 2025

A user wrote, “Giorgia Meloni's reaction: ‘Wow, I thought I was tall in heels.'"

@GiorgiaMeloni's reaction: “Wow, I thought I was tall in ????!!” — Priyank P Bhattacharyya ???????? (@priyank_pb) December 16, 2025

Another wrote, “Georgia Meloni seems to be one of those few public figures gifted with being transparent about their feelings. She's just too real.”

Georgia Melon seems to be one of those few public figures gifted with being transparent about their feelings.



She's just too real???????????? — Ichie 3Clans (@Ichie_3clans) December 16, 2025

“When Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, journalists, especially photographers, struggled to frame their shots because of the significant height difference,” a post read.

When Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, journalists, especially photographers, struggled to frame their shots because of the significant height difference.???????????? pic.twitter.com/zCd4sWRl6I — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) December 15, 2025

“Meloni's neck must be aching,” a comment read.

Haha! Meloni's neck must be aching. — Aman Sharma (@amancool5) December 16, 2025

A user wrote, “The lady is an open book.”

????????????????????



The lady is an open book. — Anupama (@toranu77) December 16, 2025

The meeting focused on serious discussions around energy, trade, and cooperation under Italy's Mattei Plan for Africa.

Daniel Chapo is the first president of Mozambique born after the nation gained independence. He took office earlier this year after winning nearly 70 per cent of the vote in the presidential election.