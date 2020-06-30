France Conveys 'Friendly Support' To India After Soldiers Killed In Action: Report

In a clash on June 15 at Galwan Valley between India and China troops, 20 soldiers were killed.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly has condoled the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and conveyed "steadfast and friendly" support to India in these "difficult circumstances", diplomatic sources said today.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, the French minister also offered to visit India soon to explore ways to boost bilateral strategic cooperation, they said.

"This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces," the sources quoted her as saying in the letter.

The French defence minister conveyed her condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families, they said.

Recalling that India is France's strategic partner in the region, she reiterated her country's deep solidarity with the country and expressed her readiness to visit India to follow up on bilateral talks to deepen defence ties, the sources said.

on June 15, violence broke out at Galwan Valley after the Chinese soldiers refused to remove a tent -- in violation of the decision made at the June 6 meeting -- in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a commander, were killed in the line of duty and more than 70 soldiers were injured.

Defence and strategic ties between India and France have been on an upswing in the last few years.

India is likely to received on July 27 the first batch of six Rafale fighter jets from France. The jets are expected to significantly boost the combat capability of the Indian Air Force.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.