Four, Including 8-Year-Old, Killed As Insurgents Open Fire In Manipur

Two people, including a two-year-old, were injured in the firing in Manipur. (Representational)

Four people, including an eight-year-old child, died and two others were injured after several insurgents opened fire at a gathering in a village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, the police said today.

The incident happened two days after security forces killed insurgents of the banned Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) from nearby villages in the state.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned the incident and termed it as an act of terrorism.

According to sources, the villagers were holding a condolence service at B Ganom village ground when the KNLA members opened fire at the gathering around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Two villagers, including village chief NP Kholen, died on the spot. Later, the police recovered two more bodies in the vicinity of the village with bullet injuries.

A two-year-old boy was also found injured.

The Manipur police said the death count is likely to increase as they have got reports of some missing people.

A large contingent of the police was rushed to the spot soon after the shootout.

On Sunday, four cadres of KNLA were killed in an encounter with combined forces comprising the army and Assam Rifles at Hingojang.