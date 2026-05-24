Four Dead In Horrific Bike Collision Near Assam's Guwahati

A devastating road accident on the Mirza-Palashbari road outside Guwahati in the early hours of Saturday left four people dead and another critically injured.

The tragic collision took place around 2 am near Bajrapara under the jurisdiction of Palashbari Police Station amid heavy rainfall. According to reports, two motorcycles carrying five youths crashed head-on with tremendous force, scattering the riders onto the rain-soaked road.

Locals alerted the police soon after the accident. A team from Palashbari Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Mirza Hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors declared three of them dead on arrival.

Those who died in the crash were identified as Jyoti Kalita from Majirgaon Baruapara, Nikhil Das of Rongamati Dokanipara, and Chandan Jana, a resident of West Bengal. Another injured youth, Arnav Barman, who was later referred for advanced treatment, succumbed to his injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday morning, taking the death count to four.

Meanwhile, Dipankar Kalita, who sustained severe injuries in the crash, remains under treatment at GMCH.

The heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow of grief over Palashbari and adjoining areas, with families and residents struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of four young lives. Preliminary probe suggests that poor visibility and slippery road conditions due to incessant rain may have contributed to the fatal collision.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.