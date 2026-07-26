23 Forest Personnel Who Lost Contact During Patrol Found Safe After 2-Day Search In Assam

Twenty-three forest officials and three accompanying personnel who had been untraceable for nearly two days while carrying out official duties in Assam's Dima Hasao district have been traced safely, Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said on Sunday.

The personnel had lost contact while conducting patrolling, combing operations and an official forest survey in remote areas along the Dima Hasao-Karbi Anglong-Nagaland border, where network connectivity is limited.

The team had reportedly been missing since Friday, triggering concern among authorities and prompting a large-scale search operation.

Forest Minister Confirms Team Is Safe

Sharing an update on X, Jayanta Mallabaruah said the team had been located and was safe.

"Relieved to share that our Forest Department team comprising 23 forest officials and 3 accompanying personnel has been traced and is safe. The team comprises Forest Staff of Langting Range, Manderdisa Range, Hatikhola Range and Maibong Range," the minister said.

He explained that communication had been disrupted while the team was operating in remote forest areas.

"The team had lost contact while carrying out patrolling and combing operations in the remote forests along the Dima Hasao-Karbi Anglong-Nagaland border, where network connectivity is limited," he said.

Search Operation Launched After Communication Breakdown

According to the minister, communication with the team remained disrupted for nearly two days, following which an extensive search operation was launched.

"For nearly two days, communication remained disrupted, following which an extensive search operation involving the Forest Department, Police and district administration, supported by drones and a senior IFS team, was launched," he said.

"This incident is a reminder of the extraordinary commitment of our forest personnel. They venture into some of the most remote and challenging terrains to protect our forests, wildlife and natural heritage, often putting themselves at great personal risk. I sincerely thank every agency involved in the search efforts and salute our brave forest officials for their unwavering dedication and service to Assam," he added.

According to reports, the team was last contacted on Friday at around 3:30 pm.

The survey team, led by Ranger Donmai Thaosen, had left on Thursday to conduct a forest survey in the Lanting, Hatikhali and Khepre areas.

The missing team comprised officials and staff from four forest ranges, Maibang, Langting, Hatikhali and Mandradisa, and included a total of 23 personnel.

Administration On High Alert

Although the Forest Department and the police have not issued any official statement regarding the incident, sources indicated that the administration remained on high alert while efforts were underway to trace the missing personnel.