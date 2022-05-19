9 Dead In Assam Floods, Over 7 Lakh Hit Across 29 Districts: 10 Points

A total of 49,400 people have been shifted to relief camps.

BJP MLA Sibu Misra, from Lumding, is being slammed by social media users after a video of him taking a piggyback ride to a boat on the back of a flood rescue worker surfaced online.

Hojai and Cachar are the worst-hit districts. More than 1 lakh people have been affected in each district. The army has rescued more than 2,000 people trapped in the Hojai district as part of ongoing rescue efforts.

Dima Hasao district in south Assam remains cut off for the fifth day today. Landslides triggered by rain have cut off road and rail links to Dima Hasao.

It has also snapped road and rail connectivity to the Barak Valley as well as vital parts of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur since Sunday.

The Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura has restricted the supply of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to aeroplanes after flood and landslides affected communication channels with Assam from where it reaches the state, an official said on Thursday. ATF is supplied to the airport from Assam via road and rail but floods and landslides in the neighbouring state have affected those services.

Due to disruption in the railway and road network in the region, demand for air tickets and their prices have been going up with every passing day. There has been no ticket for the Agartala-Guwahati route till May 22.

The Assam government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died.

A total of 58,065.29 hectares crop area has been affected in flood.