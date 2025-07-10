Centre Approves Rs 1,066 Crore To 6 Disaster-Hit States

The Centre has approved Rs 1,066.80 crore for flood and landslide affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala and Uttarakhand as part of the central share under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Amit Shah also said that the Narendra Modi government stands resolutely beside the states in all situations like flood, landslide and cloudburst.

"Today the central government has approved Rs 1,066.80 crore for flood and landslide affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala and Uttarakhand as part of the central share under SDRF," he wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said apart from the financial aid, providing all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite National Disaster Response Force, Army and Air Force, has been the priority of the government.

Among the six flood affected states, Assam received Rs 375.60 crore, Rs 29.20 crore was given to Manipur, Rs 30.40 crore to Meghalaya, Rs 22.80 crore to Mizoram, Rs 153.20 crore to Kerala and Rs 455.60 crore to Uttarakhand as the central share from SDRF, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the southwest monsoon this year.

The Modi government has provided more than Rs 8,000 crore from SDRF/National Disaster Response Fund to various states this year, the statement said.

It has already released Rs 6,166.00 crore from the SDRF to 14 states and Rs 1,988.91 crore from the NDRF to 12 states.

In addition, Rs 726.20 crore was released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund to five states and Rs 17.55 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund was also released to two states, the statement said.

During the ongoing monsoon, 104 teams of the NDRF were deployed in 21 states/UTs for rescue and relief operations.

