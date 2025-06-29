Week After Landslides, Train Ops Resume Between Northeast, Rest Of India

After six days of disruption due to landslides, train services between south Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram, and the rest of the country via Guwahati partially resumed on Sunday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has finally restored the Lumding-Badarpur hill section in Assam's Dima Hasao District, which was hit by heavy landslides since June 23 resulting in disruption of train services.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Sunday that the first goods train and the first passenger train (Kanchenjunga Express) crossed the landslide-affected location at Jatinga Lampur after restoration of the affected railway tracks.

Goods trains carrying petroleum products and food grains bound for the state of Tripura and the Barak Valley in southern Assam were prioritised for movement over the section.

Movement of the trains over the affected portion in Lumpur-New Haflong was partially restored from Sunday and full-fledged train services are expected to resume from Monday, he said.

Due to the effect of heavy rains and landslides on railway tracks, the NFR has cancelled, diverted and short-terminated many trains scheduled to operate in these areas.

During monsoon, every year several northeastern states, especially Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and southern Assam, remain cut off from the rest of the country for weeks owing to landslides, waterlogging and damage to railway tracks.