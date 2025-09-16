Patients Evacuated From Top Government Hospital In Flash Flood-Hit Manipur

Patients were evacuated from Manipur's top government hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), after the flash flood situation worsened in the state. The order to evacuate all current inpatients with immediate effect was issued after a sudden rise in water levels within and around the hospital complex.

"In the interest of patient safety, all current inpatients are to be evacuated from the hospital wards with immediate effect. Additionally, no new admissions will be accepted until further notice. The decision aims to ensure the well-being and safety of patients amidst the challenging situation," the JNIMS statement said.

More than 5,000 houses have been inundated and several hectares of farmland destroyed in Manipur's Imphal East and Thoubal districts after torrential rains triggered flash floods in several areas of the state. Several key roads have also been cut off due to landslides.

The Iril river breached at Kshetri Awang Leikai in Imphal East early Monday, causing widespread flooding.

Schools and colleges in the valley region of the state will remain closed on September 17.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at most places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till September 21.