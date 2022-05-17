8 Killed, Over 4 Lakh Hit In Pre-Monsoon Floods In Assam

Dima Hasao, the worst-hit district, has been cut off from the rest of the state for past three days.

The death count has risen to eight in the the ongoing pre-monsoon floods and landslides in Assam, where over four lakh people have been hit in 26 districts, officials said, adding that about 40 thousand people have been shifted to relief camps.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that three people died in southern Assam's Cachar district during the past 24 hours while five had died earlier in landslides in Dima Hasao and Lakhimpur districts.

According to the officials, six people are missing in Cachar district due to floods and landslides.

An ASDMA bulletin said that at least 2,02,385 people were affected and around 6,540 houses either partially and fully damaged in 811 villages under 24 districts.

Over 33,300 people took shelter in the 72 relief camps even as the district administrations have opened 27 relief distribution centres.

The worst affect districts include, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath and Lakhimpur.

The situation in the hill section under Dima-Hasao district of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) remained critical on Tuesday as rain continued to batter the mountainous region, affecting the Lumding-Badarpur single line railway route.

The Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam is the only route to connect Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam with the rest of the country. This rail link has been cut off for the past four days causing price rise.

