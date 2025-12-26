In Pawar Reunion Fallout, Former Pune Mayor Prashant Jagtap Joins Congress

After weeks of suspense over his political future, former Pune mayor Prashant Jagtap on Wednesday joined the Congress, ending his 25-year association with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar). Jagtap resigned from the primary membership of the NCP earlier in the day.

His induction into the Congress took place at the party's Mumbai headquarters in Dadar, where he was joined by several supporters and workers from Pune.

Sources say that soon after the news of his resignation broke, Jagtap received offers from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) as well as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). However, Jagtap chose the Congress, describing it as the "closest ideological ally" of his former party.

"I have joined the Congress to take Gandhian ideology forward," Jagtap said, adding that his decision was not driven by personal differences. "I have no differences with my former chief. My fight is against the BJP, the RSS, and casteist and communal forces."

The backdrop to Jagtap's exit has been the recent political developments surrounding the reunion of the Pawar family in Pune, which sources say caused unease among several local NCP leaders. Jagtap, the city chief and a former mayor, was at the forefront of this discontent.

Speaking to the media after submitting his resignation, Jagtap admitted that the developments had led to intense internal conflict over the past few weeks. "I stayed with the party for 26 years. I never rebelled, never backstabbed anyone. That same commitment I will now show in the Congress," he said.

Targeting the ruling dispensation, Jagtap cited official data to allege governance failures. "As per government reports, Pune tops Maharashtra in crime, and Maharashtra tops the country in crime and corruption," he said, asserting that "only the Congress can counter the BJP both in the state and at the Centre."

Politically, Pune is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest. While the principal fight is likely to be between the BJP and the now-united NCP factions, a third front could emerge under Jagtap's leadership.

Reports also suggest that the Congress and UBT are close to finalising a seat-sharing arrangement in the city. Under the proposed formula, the Congress is expected to lead the alliance with around 70 seats, UBT with 55, while the remaining seats may be allocated to other like-minded parties.

Interestingly, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which has been kept at arm's length by the Congress in Mumbai, could play a role in Pune. Sources indicate that the Shiv Sena (UBT) may leave some seats from its quota for the MNS, pointing to a possible indirect understanding on the ground.

Reiterating his long-term commitment, Jagtap said, "Wherever I am, I will work honestly. I will never leave the Congress. I would rather quit politics than quit the party."

He also pitched for opposition unity: "I want the party to go ahead in the elections as part of the MVA."