5 Meetings In 3 Months Spark Raj-Uddhav Thackeray Alliance Buzz

Political circles in Maharashtra have been abuzz with the growing proximity between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Once estranged cousins and fierce political rivals, the two leaders have met five times in a span of just three months- a development that has sparked speculation about a possible alliance ahead of the upcoming civil elections in Mumbai.

A Look At the Meetings

First meeting: On July 5, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray came together on a common platform at the 'Awaj Marathicha' rally in Worli. This was the first time in decades that the cousins were seen sharing a stage.

Second meeting: Later in July, Raj visited Matoshree- Uddhav's residence in Bandra- to wish him on his birthday, a meeting described as personal and cordial but politically symbolic.

Third meeting: By early September, Uddhav reciprocated with a visit to Shivtirth- Raj's residence in Dadar. The cousins reportedly discussed Maharashtra's political situation, the functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and their shared vision for Marathi identity in Mumbai's governance.

Fourth and fifth meetings: Their fourth and fifth meetings took place in October. The last meeting was held on October 6 at Matoshree. This meeting reignited talk about a political understanding between the MNS and the Shiv Sena (UBT). While both sides have publicly maintained that the meetings were "personal," party sources suggest discussions are underway about possible coordination for the upcoming BMC elections.

What Do Analysts Say?

The meetings have been interpreted as part of a strategic realignment in Maharashtra politics.

Uddhav has hinted that he is open to working with Raj. In a recent statement, Uddhav said that he would announce his decision about any potential alliance "at the right time."

Raj, too, has softened his tone towards his cousin, focusing instead on cultural and administrative issues concerning Mumbai.

Analysts say these frequent interactions indicate a new phase of understanding between the two Thackerays, not merely a personal reunion but a calculated political recalibration.

If their talks translate into a formal alliance, it could significantly reshape the electoral equations in Mumbai, particularly in the civic polls where both leaders have deep local influence.

For now, Raj and Uddhav's five meetings in three months stand as a striking reminder that in Maharashtra politics, relationships may bend but never fully break. Their renewed camaraderie, part nostalgia, part strategy, is being watched closely by both allies and opponents alike.