Former MP Vijay Goel's Phone Snatched Near Red Fort

The incident took place when Mr Goel was coming from Daryaganj towards the Red Fort. (File photo)

The mobile phone of former MP Vijay Goel was snatched from near Red Fort in north Delhi on Monday, the police said.

The incident took place when Mr Goel was coming from Daryaganj towards the Red Fort through the Upper Subhash Marg, they said.

Around 7.45 pm, when his car reached near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person came towards him, snatched his phone and fled, Deputy Commissioners of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

PSO ASI Satyavir informed police about the incident, he said.

A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station, police said.