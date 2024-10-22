Former BJP Leader Rajkumar Badole Joins Ajit Pawar Led NCP

Rajkumar Badole was elected as a BJP candidate from Arjuni-Morgaon seat in 2009 and 2014. (File)

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Rajkumar Badole on Tuesday joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Rajkumar Badole, former MLA from Arjuni-Morgaon constituency in Gondia district, was welcomed into the party fold by Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leaders, at an event in Mumbai.

"The Mahayuti government has done good work in Maharashtra and people feel that this government should come back to power," Rajkumar Badole told reporters.

Rajkumar Badole has served as minister for social justice in the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in the state. He was elected as a BJP candidate from Arjuni-Morgaon seat in 2009 and 2014 elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)