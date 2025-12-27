Ajit Pawar's NCP Preparing To Contest 60 Seats In Mumbai, Says May Go Solo

While talks over a possible reunion of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party in Pune have been postponed for now, the Ajit Pawar unit has begun preparations to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently.

The third round of meetings between Mumbai NCP leaders Nawab Malik, Sana Malik, and Zeeshan Siddiqui concluded on Thursday under the leadership of state party president and MP Sunil Tatkare. The meetings focused on finalising candidates and assessing the party's preparedness to go solo in Mumbai.

"We are preparing to contest around 60 seats, though we are awaiting a final nod from the party leadership," said NCP MLA Sana Malik.

She confirmed that interviews with interested candidates are underway and a shortlist of viable candidates has already been prepared.

Mahayuti partners Shiv Sena and the BJP have decided to keep the NCP out of alliance seat-sharing talks, citing the party's choice of its Mumbai coordinator, Nawab Malik, to lead it in the BMC elections.

"The NCP will choose its own leaders. There are attempts to target Nawab Malik, but we will fight the elections on the ideology of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar," Sana Malik said, referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Dr BR Ambedkar

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Sunil Tatkare said the party is close to concluding its Mumbai strategy. "We have been holding meetings with senior leaders for the past three days. We will arrive at a conclusion soon. We may be fighting this election alone," he said.

On Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Tatkare said the final decision rests with the party's national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. "Since 1999, Ajit Pawar has helped the party win single-handedly in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. He is examining the candidates and will take a call soon," he said.

The NCP has also indicated that while it is preparing to contest independently, it remains open to a post-poll arrangement with the Mahayuti, which would remain its first preference.